Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Shares Set to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

RZG opened at $124.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.87 and a 1-year high of $136.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

