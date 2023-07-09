Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCH opened at $128.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $276.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 407,804.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 93,795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.