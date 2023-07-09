Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPS opened at $166.81 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

