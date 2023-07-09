Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 27,099 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical volume of 7,859 put options.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares
