Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 27,099 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 245% compared to the typical volume of 7,859 put options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,412,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 64,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000.

