Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Price Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 410,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,056,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Specifically, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,353 shares of company stock worth $3,380,464 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. SVB Securities cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

