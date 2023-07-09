Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock to Split on Monday, July 17th (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPM opened at $160.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $177.58.
