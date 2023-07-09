Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $9.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $203.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.