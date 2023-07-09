Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 17th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $9.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $203.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
