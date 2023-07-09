RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 68679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RxSight by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in RxSight by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

