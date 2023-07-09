Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $92.98 and last traded at $91.34. 49,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 167,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,502.38 and a beta of 1.92.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Read More

