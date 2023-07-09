Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $92.98 and last traded at $91.34. 49,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 167,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.25.
The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,502.38 and a beta of 1.92.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.
