DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 6275041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,290,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

