Spectrum Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 10,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the average daily volume of 5,704 call options.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $729.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

