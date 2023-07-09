TAL Education Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 10,754 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 109% compared to the average volume of 5,150 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAL. UBS Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TAL Education Group Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE TAL opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 663,528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 1,486.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 1,623,770 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

