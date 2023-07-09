Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $170.60 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $179.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

