Investors Purchase Large Volume of Alibaba Group Call Options (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 353,345 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 266,815 call options.
Shares of BABA opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.33. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
