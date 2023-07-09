Investors Purchase High Volume of BJ’s Wholesale Club Call Options (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 7,722 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 390% compared to the typical volume of 1,576 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,297,000 after acquiring an additional 125,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,573,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,780,000 after acquiring an additional 304,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.8 %

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

