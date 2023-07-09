Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 31,547 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the average daily volume of 18,721 put options.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.
In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $268,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $268,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,405 shares in the company, valued at $18,218,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 958,719 shares of company stock worth $63,341,018. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE DASH opened at $77.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.71. DoorDash has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.57.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
