DigitalOcean Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,497 call options on the company. This is an increase of 103% compared to the average daily volume of 2,710 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $265,179.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,390,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $265,179.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,390,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,214 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

