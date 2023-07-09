Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 17th

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of QNRX opened at $0.46 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNRX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.