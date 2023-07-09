Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $13.00. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 2,645,808 shares traded.

LEVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 7.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $98,818,000 after buying an additional 5,412,650 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,845,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $70,097,000 after buying an additional 516,642 shares during the period. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

