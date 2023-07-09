Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 25,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the typical volume of 20,201 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA opened at $34.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.