Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $205.00. The company traded as high as $170.26 and last traded at $170.23, with a volume of 11025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

