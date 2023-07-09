Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) fell 3.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.35. 1,189,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,112,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Specifically, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $81,101.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $81,101.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 454,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,605 over the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $17,391,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 223.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,923 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

