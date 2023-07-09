Cipher Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 18,104 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,530% compared to the average daily volume of 1,111 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $30,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $928.55 million, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

