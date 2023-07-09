Novartis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 5,100 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average daily volume of 2,811 put options.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $94.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

