Novartis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 5,100 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average daily volume of 2,811 put options.
Novartis Stock Performance
NYSE NVS opened at $94.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.