Traders Purchase Large Volume of Biogen Call Options (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 2,119 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

Shares of BIIB opened at $275.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

