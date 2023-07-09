CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Buys 196 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Free Report) insider David Fineberg bought 196 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($380.61).
David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 5th, David Fineberg bought 168 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £299.04 ($379.54).
Shares of LON:CMCX opened at GBX 149 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.44. The firm has a market cap of £416.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,064.29 and a beta of 0.51. CMC Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 317 ($4.02).
CMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.41) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.
