Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Boosted by Zacks Research

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

WERN opened at $43.32 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.