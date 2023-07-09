STERIS’ (TSE:STE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

STERIS’ Price Performance

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$263.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.10 million.

STERIS’ Company Profile

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

