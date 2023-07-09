Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.7 %

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

NYSE OXY opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

