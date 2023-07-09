The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Graham Kitchen Buys 11,000 Shares

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Free Report) insider Graham Kitchen bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £20,680 ($26,246.99).
The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MRC opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 1.14. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 158.33 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 16.70 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.16.
The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.
About The Mercantile Investment Trust
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
