The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Graham Kitchen Buys 11,000 Shares

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Free Report) insider Graham Kitchen bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £20,680 ($26,246.99).

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at GBX 186.20 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 1.14. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 158.33 ($2.01) and a one year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 16.70 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.16.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

