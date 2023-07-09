Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Nine Energy Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 3.35.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 105.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196,090 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,677.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nine Energy Service news, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,677.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $888,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,725 shares of company stock valued at $930,577. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

