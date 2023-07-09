Insider Buying: Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Purchases 365,000 Shares of Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Free Report) insider Hayden Locke bought 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,300 ($9,265.14).

Emmerson Price Performance

Shares of EML opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday. Emmerson PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.57 ($0.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.14.

About Emmerson

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

