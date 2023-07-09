Insider Buying: Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Purchases 365,000 Shares of Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Free Report) insider Hayden Locke bought 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,300 ($9,265.14).
Emmerson Price Performance
Shares of EML opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday. Emmerson PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.57 ($0.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.14.
About Emmerson
