Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Reduced by Zacks Research

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

