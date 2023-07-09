Caroline Gulliver Buys 10,000 Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,864.96).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JEMI opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.57) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 143 ($1.81). The company has a market capitalization of £367.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3,093.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.25.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12,500.00%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

