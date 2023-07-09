Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Issued By Zacks Research

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.31 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $125.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.43. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $958,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

