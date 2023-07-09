Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Purchases 56 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($190.48).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 57 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($189.54).

On Friday, May 5th, Peter Duffy acquired 56 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($189.77).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 266.40 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.49. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 170.70 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.60 ($3.59).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.17).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

