Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 36,800 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £44,528 ($56,514.79).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,150 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £23,363 ($29,652.24).

On Friday, June 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 22,451 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £27,390.22 ($34,763.57).

On Friday, May 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 725,444 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £652,899.60 ($828,657.95).

On Friday, May 5th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 20,165 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £22,181.50 ($28,152.68).

On Friday, April 28th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,027 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,229.70 ($2,829.93).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 10,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($13,961.16).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

KBT stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.60) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.36 million, a PE ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 0.85.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

