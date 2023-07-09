Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Decreased by Analyst

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.12 billion.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$118.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$105.57 and a twelve month high of C$129.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$119.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.446 dividend. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

