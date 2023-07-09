Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells £12,400 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Free Report) insider Alexander Harrison sold 20,000 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £12,400 ($15,738.04).

Fiske Stock Performance

Fiske stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Fiske plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.25.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

