Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells £12,400 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Free Report) insider Alexander Harrison sold 20,000 shares of Fiske stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £12,400 ($15,738.04).
Fiske Stock Performance
Fiske stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Fiske plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.95). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.25.
About Fiske
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fiske
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.