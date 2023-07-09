Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.