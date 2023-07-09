Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA) Insider Acquires £21,150.54 in Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Free Report) insider Nicholas Karl Smithson acquired 235,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £21,150.54 ($26,844.19).
Hamak Gold Stock Performance
Shares of LON HAMA opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday. Hamak Gold Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.66 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.34.
Hamak Gold Company Profile
