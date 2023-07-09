Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA) Insider Acquires £21,150.54 in Stock

Hamak Gold Limited (LON:HAMA – Free Report) insider Nicholas Karl Smithson acquired 235,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £21,150.54 ($26,844.19).

Hamak Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LON HAMA opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday. Hamak Gold Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.66 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.34.

Hamak Gold Company Profile

Hamak Gold Limited operates as a mining exploration and development company in Liberia. It owns interests in two gold mineral exploration licenses that cover an area of 1,752 square kilometers located in Nimba and Gozohn. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Monrovia, Liberia.

