Salma Shah Buys 2,055 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Free Report) insider Salma Shah purchased 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,993.35 ($2,529.95).

Mitie Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.64. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 57.90 ($0.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,600.00, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.82.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mitie Group

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.59) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

