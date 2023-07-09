Adrian Sainsbury Buys 17 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 883 ($11.21) per share, for a total transaction of £150.11 ($190.52).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 987 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £148.05 ($187.90).

On Friday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 17 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 913 ($11.59) per share, with a total value of £155.21 ($196.99).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.17) per share, with a total value of £105.60 ($134.03).

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 859 ($10.90) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 814.50 ($10.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.84). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 912.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 956.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,561.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Close Brothers Group

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,031 ($13.09) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.60) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.74).

(Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.