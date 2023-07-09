London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Acquires £2,052,339.45 in Stock

Jul 9th, 2023

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGFree Report) insider Martin Brand acquired 24,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,211 ($104.21) per share, with a total value of £2,052,339.45 ($2,604,822.25).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 23,465 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,294 ($105.27), for a total value of £1,946,187.10 ($2,470,094.05).
  • On Monday, June 26th, Martin Brand purchased 4,322 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,417 ($106.83) per share, with a total value of £363,782.74 ($461,711.82).
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($106.64), for a total value of £1,014,205.42 ($1,287,226.07).
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brand purchased 9,359 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,592 ($109.05) per share, with a total value of £804,125.28 ($1,020,593.07).
  • On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand purchased 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,686 ($110.24) per share, with a total value of £1,224,986.58 ($1,554,748.80).
  • On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($111.26), for a total value of £804,543.48 ($1,021,123.85).
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($109.84) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,314,959.87).
  • On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($110.46), for a total value of £713,646 ($905,757.08).
  • On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand acquired 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($110.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,070,745 ($1,358,985.91).
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($111.12), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($274,461.86).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 0.0 %

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,090 ($102.68) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,449.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,862.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The firm has a market cap of £40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,778.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,052 ($89.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,818 ($111.92).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($130.73) to GBX 9,900 ($125.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($116.77) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($121.21) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,425 ($119.62).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

