Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Boosted by Analyst

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.