Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.07 EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $97.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $933.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.15. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after buying an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.