Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Guild in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Guild alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Guild Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Guild stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Guild has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $704.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guild

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,313.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Guild by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guild by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Guild by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Guild by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

(Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.