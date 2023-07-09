Zacks Research Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.30.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $17,661,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

