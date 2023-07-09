Capital One Financial Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVN. Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.85 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 470.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

