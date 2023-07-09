Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Issued By Zacks Research

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.
International Business Machines Stock Performance
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
